55Plus Services

Insurance, Legal, Social Security

Health Insurance Counseling, Medicaid, and MassHealth Info:

SHINE

ECOA, call 508-627-4368 for an appt.

OBCOA, call 508-693-4509, ext. 3, for appt.

TCOA, call 508-696-4205 for an appt.

UICOA, call 508-693-2896 for an appt.

Wampanoag Tribal Council, 508-645-9265.

Vineyard Health Care Access Program, 508-696-0020.

Elder Law Project:

South Coastal Counties Legal Services (Cape and Islands)

Katie Wibbey, elder law attorney. Call 508-775-7020 for an appointment.

Social Security

Falmouth office, 855-881-0212.

Funeral Consumers Alliance

802-865-8300, information on end-of-life alternatives.

Food Services, Transport, and Housing

Food Services

Emergency Food Pantries: All Senior Centers.

Monthly distribution, call for date and time.

First Baptist Church Parish House “Serving Hands”

Williams Street, V.H., info at 508-693-5339.

Island Food Pantry

Christ United Methodist Church

Church Street, V.H., info at 508-693-4764.

Transportation

Vineyard Transit Authority

$40 annual senior bus passes available at local Senior Centers, 508-693-9440.

Medivan, 508-693-9440 (VTA)

Currently no service interruptions.

The van will continue to operate as long as they have three people.

Tuesdays to Boston-area medical services, $30 round-trip.

Wednesdays to Cape-area medical appointments, $20 round-trip/$10 one way.

American Cancer Society Road to Recovery

800-227-2345, for cancer patients.

Housing and Living Options:

Caregiver Homes of Massachusetts

In-home care and care management, income guidelines apply.

Cape and Islands Branch, 774-212-5764.

caregiverhomes.com

Havenside Apartments, 508-693-2280

Henrietta Brewer House, 508-693-4500

Assisted living, private pay.

Island Elderly Housing, 508-693-5880

Subsidized housing for seniors and disabled.

M.V. Center for Living Supportive Day Program

A social program for those needing supervision and socialization.

Daytime respite for family caregivers. Call 508-939-9440.

Windemere Nursing and Rehab, 508-696-6465.

Long-term-care nursing home facility, Medicaid accepted.

Vineyard Village at Home (VVAH) –

Referrals, transportation, and assistance with independent living.

Info and to join, call 508-693-3038, vineyardvillage@gmail.com.

Support Groups and Counseling

Support groups and other gatherings have been suspended for the time being. If you have questions or concerns, please reach out to local resources directly for more information. All COAs are still available via phone for assistance.

Edgartown COA: 508-627-4368

Oak Bluffs COA: 508-693-4509

Tisbury COA: 508-696-4205

Up-Island COA: 508-693-2896

M.V. Center for Living: 508-939-9440

M.V. Community Services: 508-693-7900