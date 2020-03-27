55Plus Shine News

Now that you are a few months into 2020, let’s think about your 2020 Medicare health and prescription plans. Have you had some out of pocket expenses you did not anticipate? Were your co-payments more than you thought they should be? Are you struggling with premium expenses? Do you just need someone to explain what you have for coverage?

SHINE counselors can help explain your policies so you have a better understanding of what your financial obligations are. We can also look to see if you qualify for any assistance programs to help alleviate some of the out of pocket expenses.

We are here to help. Don’t hesitate to give us a call if you have any questions regarding your Medicare coverage.

You can make an appointment with a SHINE counselor at your local senior center, or call the rRegional SHINE Office, Barnstable County Dept. of Human Services, at 508-375-6762.