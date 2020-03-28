Here’s where you can do some good, folks

You need something to do. She needs support. Former Times intern JoJo Brennan (is there ever really a former intern at The Times?) is the Mission Advocacy event lead for Relay For Life of Northeastern University. She and her fellow students worked for a year to fundraise and organize for this year’s event, only to have it canceled — like everything else — due to COVID-19.

On Sunday, JoJo and her classmates are holding a virtual Relay. Here’s how you can participate. While you’re doing your part to “flatten the curve,” you can also “kick cancer out of this world” and benefit the American Cancer Society.