Trump signs $2 trillion relief bill

President Donald Trump signed a $2 trillion relief bill that will send cash payments to many Americans, businesses, and health care facilities.

Many people who earn less than $75,000 a year are expected to receive $1,200 checks, plus $500 per child.

Robert Arcudi, an Island accountant, told The Times the bill will be based on a person’s adjusted gross income for their 2018 tax return. Payments are lowered $5 for every additional $100 in income over $75,000 for singles, $112,500 for heads of household, and $150,000 for married couples filing jointly, according to Arcudi. A single adult earning $85,000 would get $700.

Massachusetts is expected to receive $2.67 billion in aid to state and local governments plus $1 billion to preserve public transit jobs, according to the State House News Service.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) also announced that federal emergency aid has been made available for Massachusetts, according to a press release.

Aid will be used to supplement the commonwealth, tribal, and local recovery efforts in areas affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The declaration frees up funding for crisis counseling for people across the state. Funding is also available to the commonwealth, eligible tribal, and local governments, along with certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance under public assistance, for all areas affected by COVID-19 at a federal cost share of 75 percent.