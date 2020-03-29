Mary Francis Sanborn Perry died peacefully in the home of her daughter on March 18, 2020, she was 84.

Mary was born to Frank and Gladys Sanborn in 1936 in West Bridgewater. She graduated from West Bridgewater High School and went on to Business School which afforded her a job at Campello Bank in Brockton in the mortgage department. She met her husband Edward A. Perry and they married in March of 1954.

Later, Mary was a devoted full-time mother of four, an excellent cook, baker, seamstress and knitter. She braided rugs, hung wallpaper, and helped design many of the houses her husband built. As the children grew independent she took a job driving a school bus at South Easton Regional High. Her bus was known as the cleanest, with the best behaved kids.

Her husband’s construction business started locally and expanded to working on Martha’s Vineyard. The family spent many summers on the Vineyard living in unfinished homes that were always for sale. Eventually, Mary moved permanently to Martha’s Vineyard and took a job in the front office at Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School. There she joined a staff golfing group and enjoyed golfing at Farm Neck for many years with her husband and friends. Eventually, Mary and Ed took their love of golf to Zephyrhills every winter where they also enjoyed the casinos! Mary loved watching sports on TV and was known to clear a room with all her shouting and cheers.

Mary leaves her son Robert E. Perry and wife Tammy of Oak Bluffs, her son Daniel E. Perry and wife Lori of Oak Bluffs and her daughter Nancy E. Perry of Halifax. Her husband Edward A. and daughter Lynne E Perry predeceased her. She also leaves behind 9 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.

A private service was held on March 23, 2020 in West Bridgewater.