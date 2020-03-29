SSA slip work continues in Woods Hole

Construction of the Steamship Authority’s terminal and slip project in Woods Hole continues, though contractor Jay Cashman Inc. finishes each day securing the site as if it will be the last time the project is worked on for several weeks, according to an email from SSA spokesman Sean Driscoll.

Under Gov. Charlie Baker’s order that nonessential businesses close to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, construction was one of the exempted businesses. “We intend to adhere as closely as possible to the established construction schedule so as to have three slips available for operation by late May. We cannot predict what our operational needs will be this summer with the global uncertainty right now, so we are proceeding as planned with the project,” the email states.

On Monday, Cashman intends to observe a “safety stand down” day required by Baker’s order. That will “allow time to ensure all construction personnel are familiar with the health and safety practices required for the continued operation of the project,” according to the email.

“Jay Cashman intends to keep working on the project as long as they have the available personnel to do so,” the email states.

Baker’s order is at odds with the wishes of Martha’s Vineyard leaders who have approved moratoriums on all construction projects.