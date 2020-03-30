2020 Scholastic Art Award winners

1 of 5

Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School senior Julianne Joseph won a National Silver Medal at the 2020 Scholastic Art Awards for her photograph, “Party Favor.”

According to a press release, traditionally, medallists are invited to Carnegie Hall in New York City to celebrate their award. Students are awaiting word whether the celebration will occur as scheduled. This year 24 MVRHS art, design, and technology students won a total of 31 awards at the 2020 Massachusetts Scholastic Art and Writing Awards, in categories including ceramics, digital art, painting, photography, and video game design.

The six Gold Key works were to be exhibited at Breed Memorial Hall at Tufts University in March, but the exhibition and ceremony were both cancelled. A local exhibit of the MVRHS award winners in the high school’s library conference room, but the school is currently closed to the public.

Regional (Massachusetts) Gold Key winners include:

Jenna Joseph, grade 12, Painting, “Tantalus’ Temptation”

Gabriella Silva, grade 12, Photography, “Dolls”

Julianne Joseph, grade 12, Photography, “Connect”

Julianne Joseph, grade 12, Photography, “Party Favor”

Maisie Sherman, grade 9, Photography, “Shadow”

Simone Davis, grade 12, Photography, “Not Enough TV”

Of the six Gold Key winning works, Julianne’s “Party Favor” was recognized nationally with a medal. Julianne was also the only student to win two regional Gold Keys this year. Her twin sister Jenna also won a Gold Key in painting, as well as being the only student to have an 8-piece art portfolio win a regional award this year.

The Scholastic Art & Writing Awards have recognized the vision, ingenuity, and talent of the nation’s youth since 1923, according to the release. Students across the U.S. submitted nearly 340,000 original works this year. Alumni include artists Andy Warhol, Philip Pearlstein, Cy Twombly, Robert Indiana, Kay WalkingStick, Mozelle Thompson, Hughie Lee-Smith, and John Baldessari; writers Sylvia Plath, Truman Capote, Bernard Malamud, Marc Brown, Myla Goldberg, and Joyce Carol Oates; photographer Richard Avedon; actors Frances Farmer, Robert Redford, Alan Arkin, Lena Dunham, and John Lithgow; fashion designer Zac Posen; and filmmakers Stan Brakhage, Ken Burns, and Richard Linklater.