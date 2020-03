Bring merry music into your home for the whole family to enjoy. The music teacher for the Oak Bluffs School, Brian Weiland, and his son Aiden are uploading a group singalong every weekday morning. They are part of the Misfits of Avalon, which plays both contemporary and traditional Celtic music. At any time, visit their Vimeo Channel and feel free to sing along, dance along, play along, or just listen.