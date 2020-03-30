Schools continue to refine virtual education

With Gov. Charlie Baker extending school closings until May 4, schools across the Island have switched to virtual learning.

According to a letter issued by superintendent Matt D’Andrea to families Sunday night, the schools will be working on reaching out to all households on a more formal level to provide assignments and deliver instruction.

“School administration and teachers are working together to finalize staff and student expectations for the coming weeks,” the letter reads. “We want to ensure as much as possible that all students receive the appropriate level of instruction and work assignments to maintain and strengthen necessary academic skills. “

Opportunities that will be provided include the ability to connect with educators, access to multiple hours per day of academic content, time each day for physical activity, and additional time for enrichment activities such as art, music, and theater.

The letter acknowledges the challenge this situation places on students and parents, and asks families to reach out to school staff with any questions or concerns on how to complete work and manage time at home.

“We have access to many resources that can assist families and ease the stress of this situation. This is uncharted water for all of us, and we need to provide support and assistance to each other to make the best of these difficult circumstances,” the letter states.