For the month of April, Island Grown Initiative will receive $1 for every reusable $2.50 Community Bag purchased at the Stop & Shops in Vineyard Haven and Edgartown. The bags are available for sale by the registers. According to a press release, with so much traffic at the grocery stores right now, the nonprofit organization could use this time to fundraise.

For more information, visit igimv.org or call 508-687-9062.