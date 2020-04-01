Chilmark: We’re all connected

We may have thought it an April Fool’s Day joke, but schools will remain closed through April. Days are no longer marked by the blast of noon, no longer marked by what we took for granted as “our lives,” no longer marked by the usual, and yet we have become connected by a global pandemic, by the desire to keep our families safe, ourselves healthy, and get through this unprecedented time in our collective lives. I would like to assume that anyone who has arrived recently from a metropolitan area is self-quarantining themselves and their families for 14 days to please know there are volunteers available to help you.

Chilmark has just started a dedicated volunteer service “Chilmark Neighbors” who are working with town officials to create a network of support from post office and grocery delivery or pick-ups to social opportunities to wood cutting or trash pick-up. They’ve set up an email link and a hotline, 508-545-3429, with voicemail. Leave a message, a volunteer will confirm by phone your call has been received and acted upon. Send requests to chilmarkneighbors@gmail.com. They’d like to create a master list of people sheltering in place in Chilmark, used only to respond to your requests, and assist in supplying essential or emergency services. No information will be shared outside the Town of Chilmark. Please provide information through the following link: bit.ly/chilmarksupport.

If you would like to volunteer for Chilmark Neighbors email Jan Buhrman: jan@kitchenporch.com, Delilah Meegan: delilahmeegan.123@gmail.com, Allison Flanders: flandersa.mv@gmail.com or Don Leopold: dleopold@sherbrooke.com. Each of us must do our part to help keep everyone safe.

Martha’s Vineyard Community Services offers services and help for Covid related needs, see mvcommunityservices.org/find-help/. Also the Martha’s Vineyard Freemasons are providing free errand service for Island senior citizens who need mail or prescription pick-up, etc. Call 310-867-4857 and leave your name, street address and call back number or email the information to bstringfellow302@gmail.com.

For a full list of volunteering information and opportunities see bit.ly/volunteergroups.

The dump is open Wednesdays only until further notice.

Sunday brought a slew of kite surfers to Squibby, fully suited to ride the wilds of stormy winds and foaming surf. It’s a blessing to share so much outdoor space. Please be mindful in your fitness practice so we do not unnecessarily pull any medical staff or ambulances away from the frontlines of need in our Island community.

It’s nice to pass Russell Maloney’s “Be Well” sign on North Road in place of “Open,” or the folding chalkboard on Middle Road that read “Love” until Sunday’s rain. Any signs of life and caring are welcome. If you have an older neighbor or someone you know of sheltering in their home, even a simple note makes a difference in someone’s day.

I started “It’s a Chilmark Thing” Facebook page to share up-to-date information about our town and Island since by the time we go to press some of what you find here is already dated.

If you have a non-emergency related to Covid-19 you can dial 211 for community information and referral services.

Stanley Larsen and Menemsha Fish Market offer call-in only service. They have amazing specials daily and deliver “to those in the age class that are most vulnerable to Covid-19.” Place orders between 11 am-5 pm at 508-645-2282.

Menemsha Texaco now carries not only basic sundries, but have added “a limited selection of shelf stable groceries,” from PB&J, tomato sauce and pasta, canned tuna, oil, flour, sugar, salt and baking soda, rice and beans, Ritz crackers and a couple of Campbell’s soups (prices range from $1.50 to $5.50). Limited quantities only. Order between 9 am and noon daily, 508-645-2641 for curbside pick up. Kindly, the Marshall’s are also offering “very limited delivery.”

Juli Vanderhoop and Orange Peel Bakery are taking orders, you can find her offerings from chickens to fruit on “It’s a Chilmark Thing,” then text or call your order in to 508-560-2307 and she’ll arrange a pick-up time. Also available are loaves of bread and some desserts twice weekly.

Mermaid Farm is keeping stocked with assorted lassis, yogurt, cheeses, meats and more. Be sure to enjoy all the lambs who’ve been born in the last couple of weeks.

Grey Barn has dry beans, crackers, cheeses, meats, Chilmark Coffee, and bread. They posted their bread schedule, with bread available Thursday through Monday from 8 am. Their spring bread program begins Monday, April 6 – Monday, June 22. Sign up and learn about other farm stand offerings at thegreybarnandfarm.com.

If you are over 60, take advantage of daily senior shopping hours at Cronig’s 7-8 am, Reliable Market, 9-10 am, and Stop & Shop, 6-7:30 am.

The Chilmark Public Library, now closed, can be reached only through email. Thanks to our library director, Ebba Hierta, you can now enjoy additional resources like new movie and content streaming. RBDigital with AcornTV, IndieFlix, GreatCourses, and StingrayConcerts. Ebba wrote, “Email chil_mail@clamsnet.org, put “digital help” in the subject, your name and phone number in the message with a brief description of what you need and someone will call you back.” For more info see chilmarklibrary.org.

If you’d like to experience peace and healing in your body, you are welcome to join my free Kaiut Yoga online classes Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday at 9 am, see PeakedHillStudio.com/online-classes for more information.

Go outside every day, start a garden or take a walk.

Stay calm and wash your hands. Have a good week.