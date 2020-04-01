Emergency fund makes first grants

An emergency fund set up to help Island nonprofits has already awarded $54,000, according to a press release issued by Emily Bramhall, executive director of The Permanent Endowment.

In an email, Bramhall said the intent of the endowment is to update the public once a week on its efforts to help nonprofits that have needs in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Grants totaling $53,860 have been awarded to seven nonprofits which are deeply embedded in the community and are at the front lines supporting Island families and residents most impacted by the pandemic.

The endowment will be awarding grants on a weekly basis to 501c.3 Island nonprofits based on an application on the Endowment’s website which can be found here: https://www.endowmv.org/grants/emergency-response-application-form/

Fifty-two individual donors have contributed more than $70,000 to this fund, adding to the Endowment’s $25,000 in seed money.

“We are incredibly grateful to the donors and funders who stepped forward,” Bramhall said. “We know the need will only accelerate in the coming weeks and months, and we are hopeful that those wanting to help will contribute to our Emergency Response Fund.” https://www.endowmv.org/donors-3/donate/

The Grantees are:

Dukes County Social Services for emergency utility, fuel and food support;

Island Food Pantry to support a 20% increase in need;

Garden Gate Preschool for rent support to ensure the day care center can survive the crisis;

Harbor Homes of MV to address immediate short-term housing needs of homeless residents;

MV Center for Living to pay for food delivery from the Greater Boston Food Bank for the Island Councils on Aging;

MV Community Services for shelter stays for domestic violence survivors and gas and food cards for clients suddenly in need;

Vineyard House to cover the rent for residents who have been laid off and need the recovery support provided by the program.

“Once again, we are so fortunate to have a diverse and nimble non-profit community on the Island,” said Anne Williamson, board chair. “We are committed to doing what we can through our Emergency Fund to both empower those on the front lines and ensure that necessary care and services remain standing at the end of this crisis.”