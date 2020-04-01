Falmouth sees ‘significant increase’ in COVID-19 cases

The town just a ferry ride away has shown a “significant increase” in COVID-19 cases, according to a press release posted by Falmouth officials Wednesday afternoon.

Falmouth now has 57 confirmed cases, according to the release signed by town manager Julian Suso and health agent Scott McGann.

“This significant increase in positive cases from that reported yesterday is attributable to including multiple individuals who reside in the same household,” the release states. “Proper isolation and quarantine protocols, including contact notifications, are being followed by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, Falmouth Health Department, and the Visiting Nurses Association.”

The release also indicates with more testing the “number of positives have and will continue to increase.”

Similar to Martha’s Vineyard, Falmouth has seen a large influx of seasonal residents coming to town to ride out the virus in their seasonal homes.

Barnstable County has a total of 255 cases, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health website.

“There is community spread occurring and it will continue to occur as the test positive cases do not include the asymptomatic or mildly ill individuals,” the release states. “All can help slow the spread of this virus by continuing to commit to social distancing and practicing good personal hygiene, like regular handwashing.”