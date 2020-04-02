Cronig’s to close on Sundays

Cronig’s is closing on Sundays for the foreseeable future, an attempt by owner Steve Bernier to give his beleaguered staff some time off and rest.

In an Instagram and Facebook video, Bernier explained his decision and asked his customers to help him moving forward by making fewer trips to the store and only sending one member of a family inside to shop.

“My staff is working their butts off and scared out of their minds at the same time,” Bernier told The Times after sharing his video. Bernier had previously closed the up-Island Cronig’s moving the stock and staff to the Tisbury store.

“The people here working at Cronig’s, serving you and working for me, are very tired,” Bernier said in the video. “I wanted to wait until Easter to close on Sundays. I made the decision early this morning; I need to make the decision for this Sunday.”

Bernier also touched on social distancing in the store. He asked shoppers to make fewer trips — something he’s already seen — and though it’s not mandatory, to only have one shopper go to the store.

“I want you to come in one person, per family, per trip,” he said. He asked other shoppers to “politely” enforce this. He said he wants to institute the limits before he’s forced to do it by the board of health.

The idea of doing curbside pickup or delivery is not possible, Bernier said because of his limited staff. To that end, he asked the public to limit calls to him at the store to essential calls.

“There are 5,000 of you and one of me,” he said. “I love to talk to you. I love to interact with you. I’m getting worn out.”

As for the supply chain in the store, Bernier said he hopes to share more information in a future video with customers. “We open up [the trucks] and pray to God we have some product in there,” he said.

His staff is physically worn out. “We’re now going to move into the spiritual aspect of this game and put this in God’s hands to help us — to hold us together, to give us strength so we can be here to serve you,” Bernier said. “Let’s hang together. We are going to make this happen. We are going to survive.”