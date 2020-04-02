Muriel L. (Doane) Bye, 86, of West Tisbury, formerly of Melrose, passed away on Friday evening March 6, 2020 at Care One Wilmington following a brief illness.

Muriel was born May 16, 1933 in Oak Bluffs, daughter of the late Arthur J. and Mary (Bonnar) Doane. She was a resident of West Tisbury for many years, previously residing in Melrose. Muriel was a graduate of Melrose High School Class of 1951. She went on to become a registered nurse studying at Melrose Wakefield Hospital School of Nursing.

Muriel was a registered nurse at Melrose-Wakefield Hospital, she worked in the operating room, then in medical ICU for many years before becoming head nurse on Medical 3. Muriel retired in 1985. After retiring, Muriel worked as a warden at the elections in West Tisbury and also worked for the Visiting Nurses Association of Martha’s Vineyard until the age of 81.

Muriel enjoyed watercolor painting, gardening, and won awards for her tomatoes at the Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Society Fair where she also volunteered. She also enjoyed knitting, doing crafts, cooking and crosswords.

Muriel is survived by her son, Steven Bye, and his wife Brenda of Wakefield, her daughter Meredith Bye of Myrtle Beach, SC, her brother Robert Doane & his wife Rosemarie of West Tisbury, her cherished grandchildren Caitlin and Derek Bye. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Muriel is predeceased by her brother Richard Doane and his wife Martha Doane.

A graveside service will be held at West Tisbury Cemetery on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 11 am. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers donations in Muriel’s name may be made to Friends of the Up Island Council on Aging, P.O. Box 3174, W. Tisbury MA 02575