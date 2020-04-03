Medical facilities continue care with telehealth

As the threat of COVID-19 continues to upend most aspects of daily life, medical professionals are still meeting all the other medical needs of their patients. Anything that isn’t urgent, medical professionals are using telehealth — a method of meeting with patients through phone and video.

During a conference call, clinical director Betsy Edge and director of sexual and reproductive health services Emily Gold of Health Imperatives in Vineyard Haven gave The Times an update on how Health Imperatives is continuing to serve its clients.

Through telehealth, Health Imperatives continues to treat common infections, help people with their contraception, STI screening, exposures, and offer hormonal therapy for transgender and non-gender binary individuals. A lot of these services can be done with clients over the phone and through video chat depending on what they need.

“Right now we’re just trying to accommodate all of our patients and navigate as things change daily,” Gold said.

Health Imperatives can not test people for COVID-19 and is directing people to their primary care physicians if they feel they are symptomatic.

While having the technology to speak with and see clients is valuable, Gold says it’s been challenging, especially because many of the clients have been coming to Health Imperatives for a long time and having to talk to them from behind a locked door is no easy task.

“Being able to see the client, patient face-to-face and talk to them as you would in a normal interaction it’s more personal,” Gold said. “It’s a sad time when you can’t see someone face-to-face and you have to lock your doors.”

“It’s the antithesis of who we are,” Edge added. “It’s very difficult.”

In addition to many of its regular services Health Imperatives is also providing WIC and Health Family services over the phone. Current clients and new families can call 508-771-7896 for more information.

Case management and parenting support for first-time parents aged 26 and younger is also being offered by Health Imperatives over the phone by calling 508-540-2968.

Even though many of its services have made their way online, Health Imperatives is still seeing clients for urgent visits that can’t be done over the phone. Clients just have to call ahead then schedule appointments.

“Like all essential community providers, we’re trying to limit the amount of contact and length of contact we have with patients, but Betsy is there,” Gold said.

The response from clients has been supportive. Many are just glad they’re still able to get the services they need.

“If anything people are really grateful we’re here and really grateful we’re open and offering the range of services we are able to offer,” Edge said.

Gold reiterated how important it was to maintain communication with clients many who they’ve known for a long time.

“It’s sometimes difficult to have the door locked because we have relationships with so many people,” Gold said. “I think the other side to that is it also really helps us to work with people over the phone because we know so many of them. It does help.”

Similarly at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, health care workers are trying to meet all non-urgent medical needs through telehealth services.

Dr. Pieter Pil, the hospital’s chief medical officer, said patients with non-coronavirus related issues are using telehealth services as the hospital continues to “batten down the hatches” and prepare for a surge of COVID-19 cases.

“I think patients are really understanding. They realize that a lot of people can be asymptomatic and spread this virus very quickly,” Pil said.

“The best thing you can do is stay home,” Pil said, stressing the need for social distancing and proper handwashing. “There’s way too many people out and about…when people stay at home it doesn’t get rid of the problem, but it gives us a chance to make it a little more manageable.”

At Vineyard Medical Care all primary care patients that have existing appointments will be called and offered video telehealth appointments should they desire. If patients are determined to need an in-person appointment, patients are asked to set an appointment.

“Possible COVID-19 patients will be offered a video telehealth appointment, and if appropriate, referred directly to the hospital for further evaluation,” a press release from Vineyard Medical Care states.

The importance of telehealth services is also getting a nod from the State House. At a press conference Tuesday, Gov. Charlie Baker urged people to utilize telehealth services, which are covered as a benefit in Massachusetts. “Telehealth is a covered benefit in Massachusetts people should be using it. It’s the best, and easiest, and most effective way to keep somebody who believes they’re symptomatic and a clinician separated from each other but able to engage in a covered benefit conversation and discussion to determine what should happen next.”