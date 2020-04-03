Two Poems by Gerald Storrow

The appetites we brought

To dinner at our house

Were small. Food was good,

But what we wished to eat,

Beyond the veggies and the meat,

Wasn’t on the bill of fare at all:

Meaning for the pain, an ear to hear,

A caring heart weren’t a la carte.

Incomprehension was prix fixe,

And though dessert was sweet,

There was no nourishment at all.

****

There were times at Sunday dinner

When the snow came down

The way it did today,

And when I didn’t have a single thing to say

To what was said to me, or when

The silences grew long around,

Or voices raised too high,

I’d lose myself in all the powdering.

And once excused, I’d race

To catch odd flakes upon my tongue

And taste a chip of cloudy sky.

Gerald Blake Storrow is a poet and holds a degree from Leslie University in expressive therapy. He is a frequent visitor to Martha’s Vineyard, and his work has appeared in Vineyard Poets 1 and 2.