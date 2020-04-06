Governor and Nantucket temporarily mothballed

The Steamship Authority ferries Governor and Nantucket won’t be reentering service in the near future.

“Both vessels will be berthed until such time as they are needed for either traffic or operational demands,” SSA spokesman Sean Driscoll emailed. Driscoll cited an anticipated decrease in volume as the reason why the vessels won’t be used.

The Governor was slated to begin service May 15, but will remain at the ferry line’s Fairhaven facility where it overwintered.

The Nantucket remains at Thames Shipyard in Connecticut where it’s undergoing work.

“It was scheduled to be done there in mid-April, but it’s unclear if that timeline will be able to be kept,” Driscoll wrote. “It is also to be determined if it will return to Fairhaven or be berthed in Connecticut after the dry dock is done as we may be out of parking space in Fairhaven.”

The status of the remainder of the fleet is as follows: