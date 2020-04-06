Health care and social services help

The Vineyard Health Care Access Program now provides services by telephone and email, according to a press release. Call 508-696-0020 and leave a message and your call will be returned. You can email info@mvhealthcareaccess.org. Staff continue to provide application and enrollment assistance for MassHealth, Medicare and Health Connector plans, and will assist you if your health insurance, employment or income has changed suddenly due the pandemic.

Dukes County Social Services is now providing services by telephone and email. Call 508-696-3844 and leave a message and your call will be returned. You can email socialservices@dukescounty.org. Staff continue to provide application assistance for SNAP (Food Stamps) and cash assistance, Fuel Assistance, related benefits including unemployment, and emergency aid. Both organizations are here to help, especially during this difficult time. Leave either number a message, and they will get back in touch with you.