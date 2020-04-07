Chamber to host forum on weathering COVID-19 crisis

The Martha’s Vineyard Chamber of Commerce will host an interactive virtual discussion on Wednesday, April 8, at 12 pm, surrounding the challenges the current public health crisis poses for Vineyard businesses, according to a press release.

The discussion will also touch on ways to balance your own personal and mental health while staying productive and taking proactive steps to prepare your business for recovery.

Ralf and Teri Pirozi of Martha’s Vineyard Luxury Transport Services will share their insights and experiences, having weathered multiple crises in the past, including the 80’s recession, and the 2008 recession.

They will speak on how they are managing laid-off seasonal staff, what they are doing while their services are on hold, and how they are getting ready to reopen.

Join the Zoom meeting by clicking on this link, or by calling 253-215-8782. Enter the meeting ID 192 164 272.