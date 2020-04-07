Kevin R. Burchill unexpectedly and peacefully passed on March 29, 2020 in his home in West Tisbury. He is survived by his loving family, his wife, Jane, and his sons, Kevin and Joseph.

He was a dedicated husband, father, foster parent, uncle, brother, friend, colleague, and public servant. His private burial (given the current state restrictions due to COVID-19) will take place at Pine Grove Cemetery in New Bedford. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to a scholarship fund for the benefit of his nephew Christian Smith and his niece Hailey Carreiro for their higher education, which can be sent to Coastal Financial, Attention: Chris Hodgson, 62 State Road, North Dartmouth, MA, 02747. Kevin’s family will announce a service honoring his life at a later date.