From the Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse

Oscar Wilde said: “I regard the theatre as the greatest of all art forms, the most immediate way in which a human being can share with another the sense of what it is to be a human being.”

Until our theater opens again, aren’t we fortunate to be surrounded here on this Island by “human beings” filled with empathy, generosity, and a willingness to help others in these difficult times?

We salute our doctors, nurses and other medical professionals for putting our health ahead of their own on a daily basis. We salute our grocers, our pharmacists, our teachers, our social service organizations, those who provide and deliver food and solace to those in need, and those restaurants and coffee shops still offering take-out food that give us an excuse to get out and walk or drive this beautiful island.

The Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse is grateful for all that you do. See you when all of this is over!