Real Estate Transactions: March 30 to April 3, 2020

AQUINNAH

April 2, Elise K. Lebovit sold 6 Duck Pond Lane to Matthew Pulver for $700,000.

EDGARTOWN

March 31, Margaret E. Serpa sold 54 Norton Orchard Rd. to Joseph Anthony Serpa and Eric John Serpa for $1.00.

March 31, Linda M. Cioffi, trustee of the Linda M. Cioffi Revocable Trust, sold 11 Plains Head Lane to Matthew J. McCauley and Sabrina Opiola McCauley for $1,767,500.

OAK BLUFFS

March 30, Paul Tumminello sold 11 Myrtle Ave. to James Cruz and Sharon Cruz for $545,000.

March 31, Gregory Arpin and Heather Arpin sold 98 Tellette St. to Silvia M. Vogt for $550,000.

March 31, Anthony R. Navarro Sr. and Marilyn J. Navarro sold 439 Neal Way to Gregory Arpin and Heather Arpin for $809,000.

April 1, Alfred E. Butters Jr. and Barbara Butters, trustees of Butters Realty Trust, sold 6 Martha’s Park Rd. to April M. Boise and David J. Willbrand for $1,845,000.

April 2, Preserve at the Woodlands LLC sold 26 Paddock Rd. to Alison R. Wilbon and Donald E. Wilbon for $550,000.

WEST TISBURY

April 3, Rachel L. Neville and Barbara A. Paciello sold 59 Heather Trail to Timothy L. Bettencourt and Danielle G. Bettencourt for $1,580,000.