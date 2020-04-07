Virtual business class with ACE MV

ACE MV offers the virtual course Driving Success with Business Communication on five Tuesdays beginning April 28, from 6 to 7:30 pm, and the class is offered at a special price, $75.

This is a practical course that addresses the nuances between internal and external communication, a press release from ACE MV states. The course will cover the most commonly needed types of business communication, both written forms and presentations. Each class will incorporate learning points about the specific type of communication being introduced, as well as individual practice and coaching. The final class will be an opportunity to deliver the relevant communication components in an atmosphere focused on success. Topics covered include business communication, supporting your message to convince your audience, written communication skills, introduction to presentations, presentation delivery, and putting it all together with supporting documents.

Dr. Aline Wolff, instructor for the course, focuses both on the academic and the practical side of management, the release says, and has coached numerous start-ups and entrepreneurs. She has taught for more than 20 years at the NYU Stern School of Business

Students will meet in a virtual classroom via the online remote meeting platform Zoom. A short tutorial and access information will be sent to all students before classes begin.

For more information about the course, visit acemv.org/business-communication/ or call 508-693-9222