West Tisbury PD releases second Portuguese PSA

O vídeo, que é um anúncio de serviço público, lembrou as pessoas que uma restrição de permanência em casa está em vigor até 4 de maio e uma moratória da construção em vigor até 21 de abril. O anúncio de serviço público também demonstra como colocar e tirar com segurança máscaras e luvas.

On Tuesday Vani Cortez of Vineyard Healthcare Access and West Tisbury Police Officer Bradley Cortez delivered a second public service announcement video geared toward the Vineyard’s Brazilian Portuguese-speaking community. Produced under the auspices of West Tisbury Police Chief Matt Mincone and the Vineyard law enforcement community, the video PSA reminded folks a stay-at-home restriction is in effect until May 4 and a construction moratorium is in effect until April 21.

“The goal is to protect the health and safety of our citizens of Martha’s Vineyard,” Officer Cortez said. “We know these restrictions are difficult, but best practices to slow the spread of this virus requires that we all stay at home, limit our interactions with others, practice social distancing, and most importantly, wash your hands.”

The PSA pointed out the Centers for Disease Control recommends masks and folks shouldn’t be alarmed if they see a police officer in a mask.

The PSA also demonstrates how to safely put on and take off a mask and gloves.

The PSA thanked Martha’s Vineyard Hospital staff, first responders, emergency managers, and essential business workers for their commitment and service.