Edgartown: Time to take care of yourself

As I sit down to write this week’s column, the sun has been shining and the temperature has been a little higher than it has been. Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem that it’s going to stay that way for long. But it was lovely and uplifting to have the sun out and some blue sky showing. I don’t know about you, but I need all the uplifting I can get these days.

Along with the weather changes, flowers and shrubs are blooming all over the place. The daffodils are so bright and cheery, and the forsythia and azaleas are bursting with color. Jeff Enos sent me a message the other day to share that the pinkletinks have firmly established themselves in Sweetened Water Pond. Their music is such a harbinger of spring and I just love to hear them. We headed out for a walk earlier this afternoon and they were already performing for the passersby. No more waiting until dusk. They were having a matinee today. I’ll take it.

How are you all holding home with the stay at home order? It’s not easy, that’s for sure. I’m grateful that I am able to work from home easily and that I have grade work to do. But other than that, I’m just not doing much. I feel like I should be more productive than I am. But then I read things that explain that we aren’t just “working from home” but rather we are at home because of a worldwide pandemic and we happen to be trying to get work done too. Many people are working from home, schooling their kids at the same time, maybe helping an elderly parent, all while being concerned about not spreading germs, sanitizing everything, trying to make sure they aren’t spreading germs and so forth. And it’s scary and stressful and unrelenting. So let me just put it out there that you are doing great. You have no background in this new normal at all, so just do your best. Make sure you eat well and hydrate. I highly recommend getting out of pajamas or sweats and putting on “real clothes.” It helps make you feel a little more normal. But I’ve got to tell you, I’ve just rediscovered sweatpants. I’m so delighted Riley left a few pairs behind. Get some sort of exercise every day, make sure you get enough sleep, and take care of yourself and those you love. And don’t beat yourself up for all the things you may not be doing. Take pride in the things you are doing and how well you are handling all of this. It’s crazy. You’re doing well. Just keep going.

This is a holy week for many and it is a difficult week to be on stay-at-home orders. But different churches are offering virtual services. St. Andrew’s Church has a Youtube channel, bit.ly/2JJUjUf, where you can tune into various services this week. The Congregational Church in West Tisbury has virtual services via Zoom on Sunday mornings. Visit their website at wtcongregationalchurch.org for more details. The Edgartown Federated Church has been offering podcasts via their website at federatedchurchmv.org. And the Good Shepherd Parish presents their services via webcam. Their schedule is on their webpage as well at goodshepherdmv.com. And the Hebrew Center is offering a virtual community Seder on April 9. Registration was required by this past Monday but perhaps you could check in with them and see if there is still an opportunity to join. Their web address is mvhc.us.

I’d say that is about it for this week. I wish you all a healthy week ahead. Stay home. If you must go out, wear a mask. Practice social distancing. Wash your hands and wash your hands and wash them again. Eat well, stay hydrated, get your rest. We will get through this together. My thoughts are with anyone who has family or friends who are ill with Covid-19. Wishing you all the best during these scary times. When you get worried and anxious, remember that the vast majority of people who get it recover from it. We must remember to focus on the positive and if it is a struggle for you to do that, my advice to you is turn off the news and social media. That one little step can make a huge difference in one’s attitude. Have a great week.