Hospital confirms new positive case of COVID-19, Island total at 12

The Martha’s Vineyard Hospital confirmed a new positive case of COVID-19, bringing the Island’s total to 12.

As of Wednesday, the hospital has collected samples for 168 tests. 12 have come back positive, 146 negative, and 10 are pending results. As of Wednesday, the hospital has zero hospitalizations for COVID-19.

On Tuesday, the Hospital confirmed that one of its staff members had tested positive for COVID-19. Claire Seguin, chief clinical and quality officer, said there had been no other impact on staffing at this time. The hospital has been testing doctors and nurses if they meet criteria that requires them to be tested.

While there are currently no hospitalizations, the hospital also confirmed it has flown two patients with COVID-19 from the Vineyard to Boston via Boston MedFlight.

When asked what patients with negative results are experiencing, given the strict state criteria for testing, hospital communications director Katrina Delgadillo wrote in an email that COVID-19 symptoms include cough, fever, tiredness, difficulty breathing in severe cases, and other respiratory illnesses similar to the flu and seasonal allergies.

“It is important to remember that a negative test means that the individual was not infected at the time their specimen was collected, but a negative test result does not rule out getting sick later,” Delgadillo said.