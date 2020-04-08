Island Health receives $561,830 in support grants

Island Health Care will receive $561,830 in support grants from the federal government, according to a press release issued by U.S Rep. Bill Keating, D-Bourne. The money is for Island Health to provide essential services to Vineyard residents during the pandemic.

According to the press release, more than $5 million in total support funds will be provided by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to six different health centers in the district.

The act is administered by the Department of Health and Human Services.

“We are so very grateful for this funding to help us sustain basic services during these turbulent times, highly doubtful that we could make it through otherwise,” said Cynthia Mitchell, chief executive officer of Island Health, in the release.