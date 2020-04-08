Sandra Lee Corfield (aka Kumar), a lifelong teacher, artist, and finder of the beauty in life, unexpectedly joined her father on March 26, 2020, in Mashpee. She was 53.

Children were drawn to Sandy’s quiet nature, gentle temperament, and caring soul all her life, and she thrived on guiding them. A popular babysitter growing up in Chelmsford, she would beam with joy when describing the games she played with her young charges. As a talented artist, she taught art to some of those same children, and delighted in describing their progress.

Sandy’s artist’s eye for beauty extended to fashion, and she earned a degree in fashion design from Newbury College in Boston while continuing the modeling she had started as a teenager. She remained true to herself as she shaped a lifestyle that combined her passions: teaching modeling at Barbizon Modeling & Acting Center in Boston, and art at Boston schools, such as Ellis Elementary School; painting murals around the city, including at Ernesto’s Pizza in the North End; working at an art gallery at Copley Place; and doing portraits on commission and makeup for wedding parties. Sandy never stopped creating, though, especially drawings, paintings, and photographs of animals, people, and nature.

Years passed and she moved to Edgartown, with her parents, Eleanor (Peters) of Plymouth,, and the late David Burns Corfield. Sandy cherished spending time with her nieces and nephews and teaching them about art. She was a devoted aunt; any conversation with Sandy included updates on Grace, Hannah, Christopher, and Cole Corfield, along with her brother, Eric, and his wife, Linda, all of Chelmsford.

Sandy loved her friends’ kids, too, reveling in baking with them (especially Rice Krispies treats). When a childhood friend’s daughter had a fashion-themed birthday party, Sandy helped the young attendees put on a fashion show for their parents. Every little girl there fell in love with Sandy and wanted to be her, drawn not only to her natural beauty, but also by her lighthearted approach to life.

Services will be private when life returns to its natural rhythms and we can gather to remember Sandy together. Until then, please call, text, FaceTime, or email words of love and support or a virtual hug; leave a condolence on the Concord Funeral Home website; send a card or have a Mass said in Sandy’s memory.

Please make a donation in Sandy’s memory to or become a member of the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence (https://ncadv.org/donate).