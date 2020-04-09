Join the Mansion House gallery

The Mansion House Inn is looking to turn its windows into an art gallery for the Island’s children.

In email to The Times, owner Susan Goldstein wrote that the inn is welcoming parents to drop off their children’s elementary home school artwork to give it some Main Street visibility. “We have high visibility empty windows and there must be plenty of refrigerator doors that can not possibly display another masterpiece,” the email states. “Help us beautify Main Street. Drop off your child’s work in the special art box on the Inn porch and we will find display space. Art work will not be returned, but we will show and share your child’s art while we are closed for everyone to enjoy.”