Children of all ages are welcome to virtually come together for seasonal songs and movement. Through the West Tisbury library, Laura Jordan of Little Bird M.V. will lead a free, online music class every Thursday in April from 10:30 to 11:15 am. Children can sing, dance, play, or just enjoy the comfort, laughter, and connection through music. Each class is mindfully structured yet also free-flowing. Email Mikaela Lawson, mlawson@clamsnet.org, for the Zoom invitation to join the fun.