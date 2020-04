The following trips on THURSDAY 04/09/2020 have been canceled due to weather conditions.

M/V MARTHA’S VINEYARD 2:30PM Woods Hole to Vineyard Haven

M/V MARTHA’S VINEYARD 3:45PM Vineyard Haven to Woods Hole

M/V WOODS HOLE 3:45PM Woods Hole to Vineyard Haven

M/V WOODS HOLE 5:00PM Vineyard Haven to Woods Hole