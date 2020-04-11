Chappy Ferry service reduced; Edgartown tax bill due date extended

On the recommendation of the Chappy Ferry Steering Committee and Chappy Ferry operator Peter Wells, Edgartown selectmen voted unanimously Friday afternoon to reduce ferry service to Chappaquiddick from “on demand” to hourly.

Wells told the board the change was for the protection of ferry captains during the pandemic. Captains will remain on location throughout their shifts to handle urgent crossings. Additionally, special 6:00 am crossings will take place for senior grocery shopping.

In other business the board voted unanimously to permit a tax bill delay until June 1, and an extension for tax exemption and deferral applications until June 1.