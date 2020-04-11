‘I drank a lot,’ motorist allegedly said after Oak Bluffs crash

A Tisbury resident faces multiple charges following a single vehicle crash Thursday morning.

Oak Bluffs Police have summonsed 31-year-old Francielle Prado DeOliveira to face charges of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and a marked lanes violation.

At Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, via a translator and following the reading of her Miranda rights, DeOliveira allegedly told Officer James Bishop she drank “10 cups of Vodka Red bull,” a police report states. DeOliveira then allegedly said in English, “I drank a lot,” a report states.

When Officer Bishop first arrived at the crash site near the roundabout at the intersection of Barnes and Edgartown-Vineyard Haven Roads, he found an SUV in the woods with “major damage” but with nobody inside, a report states.

A woman subsequently walked up to him and allegedly stated the vehicle belonged to her friend.

“I asked if she knew where the occupants were and she stated she did not know,” a report states. Per the report, Officer Bishop assumed the woman, who was later identified as DeOliveira, was the reporting party for the crash. He asked her again if she knew where the occupants were and she again, allegedly, “denied knowing,” a report states.

Upon pointing a flashlight at DeOliveira, Officer Bishop observed an abrasion on her left thigh and “abrasions on her arms, left shoulder, and face,” a report states. “Her lip[s] were red with blood and she looked to have some swelling to her head.”

After being further pressed by Officer Bishop, DeOliveira allegedly admitted she was the sole occupant of the vehicle, a report states.

While speaking with her, Bishop stated in a report, “I could detect an odor of alcohol emanating from her mouth, her eyes were also glossy and red.”

An ambulance subsequently took DeOliveira to the hospital.

“Officers looked at the crash site and made the determination it appeared the vehicle was coming west on Edgartown Vineyard Haven Rd,” a report states. “The vehicle approached the roundabout and jumped the first median, after reentering the roadway the vehicle drove over the second median in the middle of the roundabout giving it a straight trajectory into the woods to the right of west exit on the Edgartown Vineyard Haven rotary exit. The vehicle then made contact with enough force to snap a medium size tree in half also causing major front end [damage] as well as tearing off the front left wheel, strut assembly, and other driveline components. The vehicle then tilted onto its right side hitting another tree, caving in the D pillar as well as the roof of the vehicle.”

At the hospital, DeOliveira allegedly stated she was coming from Edgartown and headed to Vineyard Haven. An Oak Bluffs Police Department social media post made later on the morning of the crash stated DeOliveira, then only identified by her first name, had been at a gathering with friends. That post indicated first responders came on scene at roughly 1:18 am whereas a police report indicates the time was “approximately 12:33 am.”

At the hospital DeOliveira “began to deny she was the operator however said she would not say who was operating the vehicle,” a report states. The report indicates Officer Bishop “observed marks on her left shoulder and chest consistent with wearing a driver’s side seatbelt.”

The report does not identify the owner of the crashed vehicle.