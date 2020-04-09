Driver charged with OUI after early morning crash in O.B.

Oak Bluffs Police have charged a female motorist with operating under the influence of alcohol following a crash early Thursday morning into a wooded area near the round-a-bout.

Oak Bluffs Police, firefighters, and EMS personnel responded to the crash scene at roughly 1:18 am, according to an Oak Bluffs Police post on social media.

“The female operator, whose first name is Francielle, was the sole occupant in the vehicle,” the post states. “Francielle told officers that she had been at a gathering with friends where she consumed alcohol.” Her last name was not included.

The woman was taken to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital “for apparent minor injuries,” the post states. “The vehicle sustained severe damage and it appeared that the use of a seatbelt and airbags were a factor in protecting Francielle.”

In addition to OUI, the woman was charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and a marked lanes violation.

“We’d like to remind everyone that during the current pandemic social distancing should be taken seriously, and you should never drink and drive,” police wrote.