School news: April break canceled, MCAS suspended

The all-Island school committee has voted to cancel April break for all Martha’s Vineyard public schools, and MCAS testing requirements for the school year have been suspended, according to the Statehouse News Service.

On March 13, superintendent Matt D’Andrea announced that Island schools would be closed with the hopes of reopening on March 30. That closure was soon extended by Gov. Charlie Baker until May 4, which is well past when students would normally have their spring break.

In an email to students and families, Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) principal Sara Dingledy wrote that “Monday, April 20 is a state holiday (Patriots’ Day) and therefore there is no school on that day. However, remote learning will continue the remainder of that week.”

The email also noted some changes to the Island-wide lunch program provided by schools.

The high school will be providing breakfast and lunch two days a week, on Monday and Thursday. Each bag will contain multiple days worth of lunches and breakfasts, the email stated.

“We ask that you pre-order your meals by filling out the link … on our website. Thank you for understanding the need for this change,” the email reads.

According to a report from the Statehouse News Service, MCAS testing will be suspended, and the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) will modify or waive graduation requirements for students set to complete high school this summer.

The federal government allowed states to cancel testing requirements if they filed waivers, and at least 40 have done so, according to the Massachusetts Teachers Association.

The report quotes a statement by Sen. Jason Lewis, D-Middlesex, co-chair of the state legislature’s education committee, who said “canceling MCAS testing for the remainder of this school year will enable our teachers and students to focus on learning and personal well-being as we continue to navigate the current public health emergency.”