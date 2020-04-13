Photos of the Week

Photos of the WeekBy Lexi Pline - April 13, 20200Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Taken at the Aquinnah Cliffs. — Nicole Cancellare1 of 7 While enjoying a spring walk watched a pair of swans enjoy a meal in local pond. Noted they were following social distancing guidelines. Wonder how well this concept is known in the animal kingdom... — Alan Hirshberg Social distancing Easter egg hunt. — Amy Upton Solitary sunrise. — Sydney Mullen Moon over VH Harbor. — Carol Shore Taken at the Aquinnah Cliffs. — Nicole Cancellare Happy Easter from FL! — Ellie Tuck Easter sunrise from Ocean Park. — Sydney Mullen