USPS offers mailing from home service

Folks on-Island with rural mailboxes that are accessible to postal delivery workers can ship Priority Mail and Priority Mail Express items without having to go to the Post Office, according to an email from the United States Postal Service (USPS).

Users who have a home mailbox can order stamps, shipping boxes and envelopes, and can have their mail picked up by a delivery worker.

The pickup and stamp delivery service is free, but all normal mailing rates apply.

For those who do not have access to a computer, a mail-order form is available upon request from your town Post Office, and stamps or shipping items can be ordered from that.

You can also print a mailing label from your computer using the USPS website, and request pickup at your rural mailbox.