Education update: How student learning has changed

Schools on Martha’s Vineyard have always been more than just institutions for learning, they are community hubs that provide valuable resources and bring people together — especially in times of hardship.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, on March 13, superintendent Matt D’Andrea announced that Island schools would be closed with the hopes of reopening on March 30. That closure was soon extended by Gov. Charlie Baker until May 4.

Since that time, schools have been forced to alter their approach to educating students and all that comes along with that.

According to Nancy Dugan, director of student support services at Martha’s Vineyard Public Schools, said that before schools even closed, teachers were looking at ways to meet the needs of students in a very different way than they had ever before.

“It started out as providing students with resources to keep their minds going and keep them engaged,” Dugan said. “It has evolved into doing remote learning for all students, and starting to refine that process.”

For students involved in special education, the transition process from face-to-face interactions in a classroom to virtual meeting spaces can be especially challenging because special education teachers and counselors are used to working hands-on with students.

But Dugan said the special education department has been incredible at getting kids the resources and support they need.

“Just this week, special education teachers and service providers are creating a special education remote service plan,” Dugan said. “Through communication with families, general education teachers, and students, we are assessing the progress of these programs and constantly keeping the lines of communication open.”

Dugan said it is essential to work as a team with the entire family unit in order to support a student’s education.

The goal of special education is to provide equal learning opportunities for all students, and address barriers that a student in an alternative learning program might face.

“This whole situation has increased communication with families a lot more. When school reopens, we will really look at how students are learning, and what we need to change or keep the same,” Dugan said.

According to Dugan, some students that might be more anxious in a social classroom setting are participating even more so in virtual classrooms.

“It’s all a growing experience, for students, teachers, and administrators alike,” Dugan said.

Special education director at the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS), Hope MacLeod, said the high school is looking to provide educational services to students across a broad spectrum of need.

“For some kids, there is not a lot of intervention necessary. Others need more assistance,” MacLeod said.

In order to get special education students the support they need, MacLeod said teachers and counselors are staying connected with kids throughout the week to make sure they are in good shape with their academics.

“I am so impressed with both the regular education and the special education teachers with their use of video technology. The more intensive needs programs have been keeping the communication going,” MacLeod said.

Special education teachers might sit in on a virtual general education class to make sure students with additional needs are having those needs met, then meet with them separately or in small groups afterward.

The school’s adjustment and guidance counselors are also continuing to meet with all students who need support, and are identifying new and unique ways to address the needs of all kids.

“We are constantly working with Martha’s Vineyard Community Services and other support services to make sure these kids have what they need to succeed,” MacLeod said. “I think once this is over we will have an even better understanding of alternative ways to meet the needs of students.”

Fueling education — a detailed list

Not only have schools been working on alternative ways to educate students, but to feed them as well.

Currently, the Edgartown School is offering bags of groceries that will be available for pick up twice a week, on Monday and Thursday, between noon and 1 pm.

Folks should pre-order their groceries starting at noon the day before pickup. The online link will stay up until 9 am on the same day as pick up.

Drive up to the main entrance of the school to pick up your bag of groceries, and a staff member will place it next to your car in order to avoid unnecessary contact.

School food support is not exclusive to your town — if you cannot come to the Edgartown School, you can visit another Island school for resources.

Visit the Edgartown School website to register.

MVRHS is now providing breakfast and lunch on Monday and Thursday, between noon and 1 pm. On Monday, each bag distributed will contain three breakfasts and three lunches for one student. On Thursday, each bag distributed will contain two breakfasts and two lunches for one student. By providing multiple meals per pick up, folks are able to stay safe in their homes for longer periods.

Head to the MVRHS website to pre order your meals, or email sdingledy@mvyps.org for assistance or delivery.

The Oak Bluffs School will also be providing a grab and go breakfast and lunch program to all children on Mondays and Thursdays, between noon and 1 pm.

The bags will each contain breakfast, lunch, and snacks for three days.

It is suggested that families fill out and submit the order form by 9:30 am the day of pick up, but you can still pick up meals if you are unable to pre order.

Drive around to the rear of the building near the tennis courts and follow the signs to where staff will have tables set up. Staff will come to your vehicle to give you the food.

The Tisbury School will have grocery items available for pickup on Monday and Thursday, between noon and 1 pm. Text 508-560-2673 before 10 am on the day of pick up, and include your child’s first and last name in the message.

Drive through the loop at the front of the school and a staff member will hand-deliver your food.

At the West Tisbury school, kids ages 18 and under can get breakfast and lunches daily between 11 am and 1 pm. Fill out an order form and select your meal choices by 9:30 am on the day of pick up. Pre ordering for the entire two week period is encouraged, but additional meals will be available for those who didn’t order ahead of time. Upon arrival, call 508-696-7738 to alert staff, and they will come to assist.