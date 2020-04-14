Generous and caring gesture

To the Editor:

This letter is in thanks to the Goldstein family at Mansion House Inn for their amazing continued support of the staff during this difficult time. As the crisis worsened and the stay-at-home order issued in the Commonwealth, the Goldsteins kept the hotel fully staffed, even though almost every phone call was a guest sadly cancelling an upcoming stay and the health club had been darkened per Governor Baker’s edict. There is an old saying in hotels: “If a grocery store doesn’t sell a can of beans on Monday, they can sell it on Tuesday — you can never sell a Monday night on a Tuesday night.” Even as the hotel stayed empty the hotel was fully staffed until they made the difficult decision to furlough all non-essential staff.

In addition to assuring all the staff that this was only a furlough and they are looking forward to returning to normal as soon as possible, offering employees the option to use accrued sick leave and making sure staff that live at the hotel were not worried about housing the Goldsteins offered all furloughed employees an interest free loan. On top of that, they are waiving repayment when employees return to work for the summer season. To show such generosity and caring for their staff in such a financially difficult and uncertain time is simply amazing.

Thank you Susan, Sherman, Josh and Nili for your incredible support of your staff — it is one of the many reasons I call Mansion House home.

Brien Hefler

Vineyard Haven