Edgartown: The novelty has worn off

Well, we’re a solid four to five weeks into this pandemic. The novelty of the novel coronavirus has worn off for most of us, but at the same time we’re also hitting our stride with the new normal. We limit our shopping trips, we disinfect our groceries, we smile at each other from beneath our masks. Teachers have gotten the hang of remote teaching, students have gotten the hang of remote learning, and a lot of others have learned how to work from home. But even with all that, this stay home, stay healthy thing is tough. You aren’t just working from home or homeschooling your kids. You aren’t just out of work and struggling to make ends meet. You are doing everything, all of this, in the middle of a pandemic. Things are scary and uncertain. Remember when you get frustrated that you are doing the best you can in uncertain times. But, social-distancing rules aside, you are not alone. We are in this together. Let that be our mantra until we get through it.

I hope everyone had peaceful and meaningful holidays last week. I’m sure many attended different services online. And I know many kept up with the traditions of Easter dinners, Easter baskets, and egg hunts. And I noticed many a teenager dying eggs in the wonderful photos shared on social media. Others had tailgate Easter gatherings with friends or family or Zoom gatherings via computers. We are a resilient bunch, we humans. We may need to keep a 6-foot distance from our friends and extended family but we still find a way to connect with each other. If there is one gift from this pandemic, I hope it is that we realize that when it comes down to it, the things that matter aren’t really things. It’s the people we love and care about and the relationships we have. When we get back to “real” life, maybe, just maybe, we can bring some of this slow-paced life with us.

Happy birthday wishes this week go out to Pam Cassidy, who celebrated on April 12, Paula Smith on April 13, Lindsey Mercier on April 16, and Jamie Craig and Jane Varkonda on April 19. I’d also like to give an extra special birthday shoutout to the beautiful, amazing, and, given that she voluntarily became a part of the Gardner family several years ago when she met my brother, a very patient, Meg Archer, on April 16.

I want to send out continued thanks to those of you who are out there on the frontline, one way or another. To the healthcare workers and emergency services crews, to those working for essential businesses, please know that we see you and we appreciate you. Please remember that these are the folks who are considered essential. They are the ones that are making it possible for us to survive this pandemic by pumping our gas, by ringing the registers at the stores, by keeping us safe and taking care of us in the event that we need the EMS crews and healthcare workers. You are all appreciated more than words can say.

Folks on Facebook are finding fun challenges to keep things interesting and spread some joy or fun. There’s a challenge to share a picture that makes you proud that you’re a mom, and one to share pictures that are important to you without saying why, or sharing album covers or movies that you like. They’re just little fun things to help pass the time. I have to say that the one I have most enjoyed is folks sharing their senior picture to show support for the class of 2020. Gosh, it’s fun to see everybody’s senior pictures. We were all young and beautiful once weren’t we? I don’t know that the fun does much to support the seniors this year, who are possibly going to miss out on a lot of big events, but the pictures are amazing and it is great fun to watch so many people jump on board the game and bond over it. Thanks to everyone who has done it. It has been a very entertaining week.

That’s all I’ve got, folks. As of now, Island coronavirus numbers have been steady at 12, which is amazing. So whatever we’re doing, we should keep it up. Social distancing and staying home are still super important. Wear your mask when you go out. Wash your hands well and often. It’s all getting old but it still matters. It is what is keeping our numbers low. Remember, we are a team. Some of the team is out there on the frontline and some of us are on the bench right now. Stay home for the people who can’t. Stay home and stay safe. We will get through this. Together.