Stimulus checks are on their way

If you haven’t received your economic impact payment, also known as a stimulus check, you can now find out when to expect it with the government’s new “Check My Payment” tool.

Launched on Wednesday, the tool allows people to check their payment status, confirm whether they prefer direct deposit or a paper check, and enter their bank account information for direct deposit if the IRS doesn’t have it yet, according to the website which is operated through the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

People using the tool may need their 2018 or 2019 tax return information. People who are required to file their tax return, but haven’t for either year will need to file their 2019 return to get their stimulus check payment. People who have filed a 2018 or 2019 tax return do not need to take any action to receive their payment.

People who are not required to file a tax return can use the non-filers portal.

How much money people receive is based on adjusted gross income.

Americans who make under $75,000 a year will receive a $1,200 check or direct deposit.

Payments are lowered $5 for every additional $100 in income over $75,000 for singles, $112,500 for heads of household, and $150,000 for married couples filing jointly, according to Arcudi. A single adult earning $85,000 would get $700. People with qualifying children will receive an extra $500 per child, according to the IRS.