159th Agricultural Fair canceled

Skillet tossing, tractor pulling, ax hurling, pig racing, livestock ribbons, and the ferris wheel have been put out to pasture this year.

The 159th Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Fair was canceled Wednesday night. MV Agricultural Society trustees took the step as precaution against the spread of the novel coronavirus. The fair was slated for Aug. 20 to Aug. 23. The cancellation marks the first time since 1944 the Vineyard will be without the event, according to MV Agricultural Society president Brian Athearn. At that time, World War II put the kibosh on the fair.

Widely regarded as the signature event of the season, drawing both Islanders and seasonal visitors, cancellation of the fair deals another major blow to summer 2020 on Martha’s Vineyard. Beach Road Weekend has been canceled and Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse also eliminated its summer season, as well.

This is a developing story.