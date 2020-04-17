Doctor on the frontlines: ‘We need to follow the science’

Editor’s note: It’s rare for us to put a Letter to the Editor in a news spot, but this is from Martha’s Vineyard Hospital ER Dr. Joe Currier from the frontlines of COVID-19.

To the Editor:

I write to you today as a concerned ER doctor at our local hospital, fellow Islander and private citizen. I am not speaking for the hospital nor anyone associated with it, but probably have an opinion shared by many. Let me start by saying I share everyone’s all consuming worries about COVID as well as your concerns about its long lasting effects on our local economy and the livelihoods of so many. These things are obviously all interrelated.

What we must remember is that the number of cases on our little Island are not an accident but rather a direct result of every person’s continued commitment to mitigation. Social distancing. Self quarantine. Limiting visits to public places for emergencies only. Responsible behavior that is benefitting all of us. It doesn’t take much of an imagination to see how things could look very different if we went another way. Just look around. Many communities are suffering. Cases are still climbing. Communities very close to ours. And we know that this virus is so contagious that it would not take much to create a crisis very quickly if we do the wrong thing now.

I know this virus. All of my colleagues and I have seen it here on Martha’s Vineyard. Our entire hospital looks like it has been gift wrapped in plastic. If any of you have seen us in our yellow spacesuits at the hospital it is not for a photo op. It is because the virus is killing people and we need to protect ourselves to avoid the very high likelihood we can get infected by just doing our jobs.

As of last week over 1,500 healthcare workers have already been infected in Massachusetts alone. Some are in the ICU on ventilators and others have died — with PPE. Our hospital system cannot lose any providers as there is nobody to take their place. Seven ER doctors here. SEVEN. Many others are helping as best they can but we are a limited resource. Martha’s Vineyard Hospital has a great team of nurses, housekeepers, kitchen staff, security, physicians, PA’s, NP’s and administrators. If I am missing anyone please accept my apologies. My point is everyone is doing their best trying to do their jobs for the community while staying safe for their families. What is most distressing for many of us is the likelihood of passing it to our families, our neighbors and our friends. Because it is so new we do not yet know how many of us are already infected and at what rate. We do not yet know how many people have been exposed but show minimal or even no symptoms. We do not yet know if getting the disease confers immunity and if so for how long. We do not yet know the best treatments and are learning that some of the most celebrated medications actually might do more harm than good.

In other words, yes it is a scramble. Models are only as good as the information we have and the assumptions we make. While the overall picture is a little bit less fuzzy every day it is still far from clear. But I do believe that some things are clear. If we let up now this very contagious, very deadly virus will cause a second spike. For us it will be our first major spike. Fortunately we do have some control over this, which is why I strongly support the CEO of our hospital in calling for the continued island wide shutdown and urge everyone to heed her warnings about relaxing these restrictions too soon. I agree that as the situation changes the plan should change accordingly. New York state just extended the shutdown until May 15. I expect Massachusetts and other New England states to follow suit especially since Boston numbers are lagging theirs by a couple of weeks at least.

We need to follow the science here and the recommendations of our public health experts. We are lucky to have some of the best in the world. Boston is only now approaching its peak and while we have not yet reached ours I feel that we could be creating a perfect storm if we don’t continue our current strategy for the time being. Relaxing restrictions as we near our likely peak just as we head into summer is dangerous and in my opinion will cost lives, perhaps many.

I have always been a big proponent of transparency and it is a relief to see our hospital providing details not only about the number of cases but the acuity as well. We have come a long way. Mitigation is working. Your local hospital has worked 24/7 to prepare. Nobody has ever seen this in our lifetimes. As an ER doctor working at a very busy hospital on the front lines for more than 25 years, this is uncharted territory. No hospital was built for this. And if we change course now I fear the results could be devastating to the Island we all cherish and in the long run damage our local businesses far more than they have already been hurt.

Some of you likely will disagree with me on principle while others might be willing to take a chance that I am wrong because of financial pressures and desperation. I understand this. My wife is hoping to open a new business in Edgartown this season. The lease is signed and rent is still due on the first of the month. She has yet to sell an item despite paying for all of her merchandise.

The time will come to begin unwinding our economy and I believe it will be stronger than before if we are patient and follow the evidence. We cannot rush this decision without the support and guidance from our medical community. To do otherwise would be reckless. There are no do-overs.

Joseph J. Currier, MD

Martha’s Vineyard Hospital