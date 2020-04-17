Hospital confirms two new COVID-19 cases

Two new COVID-19 cases were confirmed by the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital Friday morning bringing the Island’s total to 14. It’s the first time in more than a week that the hospital has had a new positive result.

The rise in Island cases comes as the rest of the state prepares for a surge in positive cases of COVID-19. On Wednesday, a month after declaring a state of emergency, Gov. Charlie Baker said the state has begun hitting its peak number of cases.

“At this point in time, based on the conversations we’re having everyday with our colleagues in the hospital community, we are in the surge, yes,” Baker said Wednesday.

The hospital has collected samples for 238 tests for the coronavirus with 14 positive, 223 negative, and one pending results. As of Friday, the hospital has zero patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

At the state level on Thursday, 137 new deaths brought the state total to 1,245, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. DPH reported a large spike in positive cases with 2,263 new cases for a total of 32,181. The state has tested 132,023 people.