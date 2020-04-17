Robert J. Belisle of Middlefield, CT passed away peacefully at his home in the arms of his loving wife of 43 years, Maureen (McCarthy) on March 15, 2020, after a long, courageous battle with Parkinson’s Disease. Bob was born on April 11, 1954 in Holyoke.

Bob was a well-respected and talented engineer. Bob was loved by everyone who knew him. People of all ages were immediately drawn to him and loved his sense of humor, brilliant imagination, and intelligence. He had an ever-present sense of fun and could make the most mundane outing turn into a fun-filled adventure.

Bob will always be remembered as a remarkable man. He had the ability to bring everyone together and was always the life of the party. His sarcasm and wit could make people laugh in any circumstance and his jokes could go on for days.

Bob loved Martha’s Vineyard and spent many happy times at his home there with friends and family. He loved showcasing the many beaches and hot spots to his friends who came to visit the Island. He was an avid boater and fisherman, both fly and spin. Bob loved being captain of the Pogue Mahon and never passed up the opportunity to cast his rod out on the Vineyard waters.

Bob had a passion for woodworking, creating many beautiful pieces. He also dabbled in photography with stellar results.

His “never give up” attitude allowed him to achieve anything to which he set his brilliant mind. With this unbounded tenacity he fought Parkinson’s Disease for over 20 years and lived a quality of life that few could match.

Bob was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, mentor, and friend to all. He will be sorely missed. In his honor, please think of Bob, smile and have a ‘Cape Codder’ or a Manhattan in his memory.