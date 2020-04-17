Sheriff Ogden shares his favorite kids’ story

In an effort to engender unity and hope in the Vineyard community, Dukes County Sheriff Bob Ogden shared a video of him reading one of his favorite storybooks for Island children to follow along with. Before reading, “Oh the Places You’ll Go” by Dr. Seuss, Ogden shared a message encouraging kids to use their imaginations and not be discouraged by the current situation.

“I’m here at my office, kind of sad. I am lonely and frustrated because I cannot be with my friends right now. Do you feel that way too?” Ogden asked. “Well I found a surefire way to beat those blues — it’s by using your imagination and reading adventure books.”

Ogden said he chose his favorite story to read in the hopes of encouraging kids on-Island to keep reading, writing, and using their imagination during these tough times. He said that even though people are apart, there is an overwhelming sense of togetherness in our small community.

“Let’s be alone together,” Ogden said. “I am hoping to inspire you to dream beyond the borders of today, have hope for tomorrow, and know that even now, there are so many places you can go.”

“Literacy and connectedness is so important in times like this”, Ogden said in a press release. “It is in these small ways, by reading to our children and supporting each other, that we as a community will continue to thrive as we work together through the challenges we face now. I encourage others to do the same — read to the children in your homes, or connect with your local library to see how you can support their efforts.”