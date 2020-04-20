Vehicle crashes into Edgartown business

Updated 7:15 pm

A BMW SUV crashed through a window at Edgartown Meat and Fish Monday night just after 6:30 pm.



The driver of the vehicle was a female who is a newly licensed driver, according to Edgartown Police Lt. Chris Dolby. The fish market was not open at the time and no one, including the driver, was injured.

The driver, whose name and age was not immediately available, will be cited for negligent operation of a motor vehicle, Dolby said.



Edgartown firefighters backed the vehicle out of the building and it was towed away. The building inspector is being called in to make sure the building is safe.

This is not the first time Edgartown Meat and Fish has suffered damage. In 2018, a vehicle crashed into the building while it was open. That crash happened while patrons were inside and resulted in injuries and extensive damage to the store.

Updated to include more details. -ed