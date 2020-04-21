Baker closes schools for rest of year

Updated 1:50 pm

Gov. Charlie Baker closed all public and private schools in Massachusetts for the remainder of the school year.

“It’s the right thing to do based on the facts on the ground,” Baker said in making the announcement. He acknowledged how difficult this will be to high school seniors who will miss out on graduations. “To all the seniors, we would just say you should keep your heads up,” he said. “There always are brighter days ahead.”

Speaking at a press conference Tuesday, Baker said remote learning will continue and stressed this wasn’t the start to summer vacation. Baker had previously closed schools through May 4.

When asked about reopening the state, Baker said that would happen when the state is ready to do so.

“The rituals we’ve lost will come back. They’ll come back, in many cases, different than they were before, but they will come back and it’s important for people to realize there will be an endgame here,” Baker said. “This is a very difficult virus, we need to respect it, it’s very contagious and when we’re ready to come back we’ll start to do that…Don’t let the virus win the game, play it all the way to the end.”

This comes as the level of COVID-19 cases at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital remained steady at 15 confirmed cases.

On Monday, state numbers were delayed as the DPH rolled out a new way of reporting. There were 1,566 new cases reported bringing the total confirmed cases up to nearly 40,000 statewide. There were 103 new deaths for a total of 1,809. According to the state data, 10 percent of the confirmed cases are hospitalized.

Baker also said the Commonwealth is “still in the surge.”

Meanwhile, Martha’s Vineyard Hospital is facing an “unusual” number of out-of-state maternity patient requests, according to hospital CEO Denise Schepici, and the hospital is no longer accepting transfer of maternity care.

“Out of an abundance of caution and to ensure the safety of our babies already in our delivery queue, our services cannot accept any transfer of care requests at this time,” Schepici said. “We’re asking women who are pregnant to remain with their current obstetrical care and to avoid travel to the Island.”

In a teleconference call with reporters Tuesday, Schepici said normally this is something the hospital welcomes, but nine new requests has been a high number.

“We are seeing an unusual number of women who are seeking refuge here on the Island seeking new appointments and new care and we just don’t have the staff to do that,” Schepici said.

No patients have been turned away, but Schepcici said the hospital is counseling them on when they are expecting their child and to get them back to where they were. Currently the hospital has four beds in its maternity ward. There are 200 births a year at the hospital.

The hospital does not have a neonatal intensive care unit. Any high risk mothers are sent to Boston.

Hospital officials also expressed worry about the coming surge in cases.

“We’re watching it closely daily,” Seguin said. “We are worried.”

“I’m very worried,” Schepici added. “I’m very happy the construction community decided to defer a week, but we’re seeing huge numbers in Boston and if we start to have more people coming to the Island I’m very worried we’re going to see a precipitous surge.”

As of Tuesday, the hospital has tested 15 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Overall, the hospital has collected samples for 271 tests for the coronavirus with 256 negative and zero tests pending results.

The hospital also has zero hospitalizations for patients who have tested positive for COVID-19. The hospital has confirmed that two COVID-19 positive patients had been transferred to Boston via Boston Medflight and one maternity patient who tested positive for COVID-19 was transferred to Boston via land. A hospital employee is also one of the 15 confirmed cases.

According to the Martha’s Vineyard boards of health, of those 15 confirmed cases, nine are female and six are male. Seven of the cases are aged 50-59 years old, three cases are 60-69 years old, two are 30-39 years old, two are 20-29 years old, and one is 20 years old or younger.

The hospital’s criteria for testing comes from its parent company Partners Healthcare whose guidelines are closely in line with the Centers for Disease Control. While testing supplies are finite not only on the Island, but across the country, Schepici said testing everyone is not useful.

“Today they could be negative and tomorrow they could be positive. We know there’s a lot of asymptomatic positives out there,” she said. “This is why the social distancing and the quarantining is so important.”

Schepici stressed the importance of social distancing, staying home, washing hands, and limiting travel.

“As I’ve said before, it only takes one,” she said referring to her op-ed.

Updated to add additional quotes from Denise Schepici. — Ed.