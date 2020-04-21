Bank to sponsor essay contest

Martha’s Vineyard Bank will once again hold its annual “Teach Children to Save” student essay contest, Honoring National Teach Children to Save Day on April 24, as well as the Bank’s ongoing Economic Education Campaign. Student winners in first, second, and third place will win gift checks in the amounts of $200, $100, and $50, respectfully.

The contest is open to all students in grades 5, 6, and 7 in all Martha’s Vineyard Schools (including those home schooled) as well as the Morse Pond Middle School and Lawrence Junior High School in Falmouth. Additional rules and guidelines can be found on the entry form at https://www.mvbank.com/teach-kids-to-save and the deadline for essay submission is May 4, 2020.